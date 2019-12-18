Car seen speeding away after mid-afternoon drive-by shooting in Livonia, police say

LIVONIA, Mich. – Livonia police said a car was seen speeding away from a home after a drive-by shooting in the middle of the afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 19000 block of Deering Street, police said.

“This doesn’t happen here,” Livonia police Capt. Ronald Taig said. “We are going to find out who did this.”

Livonia police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a blue Ford Taurus that was seen speeding away from the scene after the driver fired shots at a home, according to authorities.

The woman and her son who live at the house weren’t home at the time, officials said.

A witness told police there were three or four people inside the Taurus. The driver had bushy hair and was wearing a white mask, officials said.

Authorities said the driver fired seven shots into the home.

Livonia police believe if they find the Taurus they will find everyone involved in the shooting.