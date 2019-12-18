Detroit demolition company that demolished wrong home last year does so again, city says

DETROIT – The Detroit demolition company that demolished the wrong home last year did so again, city officials said.

Detroit-based Adamo Group was awarded a contract June 18 to demolish a home at 14661 Alma Avenue on the city’s east side, officials said. The company was chosen to demolish the fire damaged structure for $25,201, according to the city.

On Nov. 22, the contractor mistakenly knocked down the structure at 14461 Alma Avenue, officials said.

Both homes are owned by the Detroit Land Bank, according to authorities.

The contractor notified the Detroit Land Bank on Dec. 10 that it had demolished the wrong building.

No asbestos survey had been conducted at 14461 Alma Avenue, officials said.

Authorities said all standard environmental procedures were followed during the process, including wetting the structure for five minutes and spraying water to envelop dust.

A violation noticed was issued at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday to Adamo for wrongful demolition, officials said. The contractor has seven days to appear, according to the city.

In this type of case, policy calls for a minimum 90-day suspension from bidding, officials said.

Adamo was suspended 90 days in May 2018 for a similar offense, city officials said. Policy states that if a contract has no other violations for one year after a suspension, that offense will not be considered again if a new violation occurs, according to the city.

The house at 14661 Alma Avenue that was mistakenly demolished.