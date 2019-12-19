Prize headed to Michigan School Aid Fund after $1 million Powerball ticket expires

LANSING, Mich. – The prize from an expired $1 million Powerball ticket is going to the Michigan School Aid Fund.

The ticket, which was purchased at the Marathon gas station at 27745 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills, expired at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Powerball tickets expire a year after the drawing.

Officials said the ticket is the fourth unclaimed $1 million prize this year. Two Mega Millions prizes were unclaimed in March and September, and another Powerball prize was unclaimed in October.

The record for the highest unclaimed prize in the state is $34 million. The ticket, which was purchased at a Meijer in East Lansing, expired in 1998.