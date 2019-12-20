1 dead after head-on crash in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A passenger died Wednesday in a head-on crash in Ypsilanti Township.

Authorities said Lewis Loftus, 34, of Ypsilanti Township, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the two-vehicle crash. He died when the cars collided on East Clark Road, near Wendell Avenue, about 4:50 p.m.

The drivers of the vehicles suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.