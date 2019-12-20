Police chase involving U-Haul stretches from Dearborn Heights to Detroit

DETROIT – A police chase that started in Dearborn Heights on Thursday night ended in Detroit.

Police chased a U-Haul for about 14 miles after a man and an off-duty police officer were involved in a scuffle at a 7-Eleven in Dearborn Heights. A clerk at the store said it didn’t happen inside the business. Police believe the incident may have happened in the parking lot and are trying to get security footage.

Officers followed the van down side streets and on and off the Lodge Freeway, sometimes reaching speeds of 70-75 mph, police said.

The vehicle chase ended near 8 Mile Road and Schaefer Highway, and one man was taken into custody. Another man fled on foot.

Police searched for the man with a helicopter and on foot. He was eventually caught and taken into custody.