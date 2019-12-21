2 charged in connection with Dearborn Heights armed robbery, police chase involving U-Haul

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Two men in a U-Haul led officers on a police chase from Dearborn Heights to Detroit on Thursday, police said.

According to police, a call was received around 6 p.m. about an armed robbery involving men in a box truck in the area of Van Born and Pelham roads.

When officers initiated a traffic stop near Van Born Road and Heather Lane, the men fled in the truck, police said.

The chase took police onto the freeway before it ended in the area of 8 Mile Road and Schaefer Highway. Police said the men attempted to flee on foot, but they were both taken into custody.

No one was injured, police said.

Kaylen Banks and Antonio McLean were both charged Friday with armed robbery and fleeing a police officer.

Banks is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender. McLean is charged as a second-time habitual offender.