Michigan lawmaker arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Oakland County

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A Michigan lawmaker was arrested early Friday on suspicion of drunken driving.

Rebekah Warren (D-Ann Arbor) was arrested in Auburn Hills.

Authorities said a 48-year-old Ann Arbor woman hit a guardrail on I-75 at Walton Boulevard and stopped south of Joslyn Road.

Officials would not confirm that Warren was the driver until blood tests are returned, but she appeared on the Oakland County Sheriff’s inmate search. According to the sheriff’s website, Warren was booked just after 3 a.m. Friday and released at 2:14 p.m.

Authorities said the woman failed a filed sobriety test. She was cooperative, authorities said, but refused other tests.

Charges won’t be issued until the blood test results come back.