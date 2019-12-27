54ºF

VIDEO: Men run away from police on foot after Dearborn Heights police chase

Men flee police in U-Haul

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

A Michigan State Police chopper follows two men after a police chase Dec. 19, 2019. (Photo: MSP)
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Chopper video from Michigan State Police shows men running from officers after a chase last week.

The two men, who were in a U-Haul, led officers on a police chase from Dearborn Heights to Detroit on Dec. 19, police said.

What happened

According to police, a call was received around 6 p.m. about an armed robbery involving men in a box truck in the area of Van Born and Pelham roads.

When officers initiated a traffic stop near Van Born Road and Heather Lane, the men fled in the truck, police said.

The chase took police onto the freeway before it ended in the area of 8 Mile Road and Schaefer Highway. Police said the men attempted to flee on foot, but they were both taken into custody.

No one was injured, police said.

Kaylen Banks and Antonio McLean were both charged Friday with armed robbery and fleeing a police officer.

Banks is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender. McLean is charged as a second-time habitual offender.

Antonio McLean and Kaylen Banks (WDIV)
