VIDEO: Men run away from police on foot after Dearborn Heights police chase

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Chopper video from Michigan State Police shows men running from officers after a chase last week.

The two men, who were in a U-Haul, led officers on a police chase from Dearborn Heights to Detroit on Dec. 19, police said.

Here is some video from Trooper Two showing what happened after the two suspects ran from the U Haul after a pursuit on 12/19. Both suspects were caught and turned over to @DearbornHts Police on their charges. pic.twitter.com/T3fn9G60Qo — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 26, 2019

What happened

According to police, a call was received around 6 p.m. about an armed robbery involving men in a box truck in the area of Van Born and Pelham roads.

When officers initiated a traffic stop near Van Born Road and Heather Lane, the men fled in the truck, police said.

The chase took police onto the freeway before it ended in the area of 8 Mile Road and Schaefer Highway. Police said the men attempted to flee on foot, but they were both taken into custody.

No one was injured, police said.

Kaylen Banks and Antonio McLean were both charged Friday with armed robbery and fleeing a police officer.

Banks is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender. McLean is charged as a second-time habitual offender.