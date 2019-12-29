'Rest peacefully, our sweet baby boy’ -- Marvin Jones youngest son dies

DETROIT – Marvin Jones announced Saturday on social media his youngest son had passed away Friday.

Jones shared the devastating news in a heartfelt post on the wide receiver’s Instagram.

A statement from the Detroit Lions was released Saturday afternoon. You can read the full statement below:

“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time.

Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.

On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time.”