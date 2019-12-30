EPA taking extra precautions at I-696 contamination site due to rain

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Macomb County Public Works commissioner said she’s concerned Sunday’s rain could cause a problem for Michigan’s lakes and drinking water.

Crews worked along I-696 in Madison Heights all day Sunday to monitor the area. Barricades surrounded the location where the hexavalent chromium was found leaking onto the eastbound lanes of I-696.

“These chemicals are toxic,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said. “They’re deadly. They’re cancer causing.”

Miller said her office is highly concerned about the hazardous chemical and the potential threat from Sunday’s rain.

While the storm drains on the freeway lead to the Clinton River, which eventually dumps into Lake St. Clair, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said levels of hexavalent chromium would be low by the time they reach the lake.

Jill Greenberg with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said extra crews have been brought in to monitor the pumps on site.

Those sump pumps, Greenberg said, are an important part of the short term response.

“What they’ll do is manage the flow of water at this site and make sure that it pulls the contaminate water from inside the facility and highway,” Greenberg said.

Miller is worried about the 4 million residents that use Lake St. Clair for their drinking water, but Greenberg said the chemical poses no threat to the drinking water.