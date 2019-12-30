Skunk in West Bloomfield tests positive for rabies

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A skunk in West Bloomfield has tested positive for rabies, according to the Oakland County Health Division.

The skunk was removed from West Bloomfield, north of West 14 Mile Road, south of West Maple Road between Orchard Lake and Middlebelt roads.

In 2019, rabies has been verified in one cat, four bats and twelve skunks in Oakland County.

"The best protection is to avoid contact with stray, wild, and dead animals. Rabies is a fatal disease for both humans and pets and there is no known cure,” said Dr. Faust, Medical Director for Oakland County. “Help keep pets protected by getting them vaccinated and avoiding encounters with unfamiliar animals.”

If you or your pet is exposed to any wild animal, wash any area that had contact with that animal and seek medical or veterinary attention as soon as possible, even if your pet was previously vaccinated. Rabies is spread through bites or scratches. It is not spread through a skunk’s spray.

Protect yourself from rabies

Keep away from wild or stray animals, especially if they are acting strangely, like having problems swallowing, drooling excessively, appearing tamer than expected, biting or having trouble moving.

Health officials encourage residents to have their pets vaccinated regularly. They also said you should never handle stray, wild or dead animals. Keep pets indoors and supervise them when they are outside. Do not leave food or water outside for pets when unattended.

