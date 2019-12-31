Popular Mexican restaurant in Lyon Township a total loss after fire, officials believe

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials believe a popular Mexican restaurant that caught fire in Lyon Township might be a total loss.

Crews battled flames Tuesday morning at the Lyon Cantina restaurant on Pontiac Trail at Nine Mile Road, officials said.

Nobody was inside the building and nobody was injured when the fire started, according to authorities. But due to the combination of flames, smoke and water, authorities believe the restaurant might be a total loss.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene to help battle the flames. The first wave of first responders said they saw fire tearing through the roof of the restaurant.

Units began to enter the building to attack the flames from the inside, but conditions worsened and crews were pulled back outside, according to authorities.

Firefighters from Lyon Township, Milford, Green Oak Township, South Lyon, Salem Township and Northfield Township helped fight the fire, officials said.

Residents said the restaurant was a staple in the community.

“The Cantina’s been here for, I want to say, at least 10-plus years now,” customer Ryan Gates said. “Extremely good business.”

The cause of the fire is unknown, but officials continue to investigate.