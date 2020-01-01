Teens crash stolen SUV into pole after police chase in Detroit

DETROIT – Fire trucks, emergency vehicles and a slew of police cars surrounded the area of Livernois and I-96 in Detroit on Wednesday when a police chase ended with a crash.

The vehicle, which had three people inside, slammed into a light pole about 1:45 p.m.

Police said everyone inside the 2003 Honda Pilot was under the age 20.

According to police, the situation started 24 hours before in Dearborn. Detroit police said someone allegedly stole the vehicle Tuesday in Dearborn.

When police tried to conduct a traffic stop Wednesday, they saw the vehicle was stolen.

The 19-year old driver took off on West Chicago, crashing the SUV into the light pole at I-96 Service Drive and Livernois.

The driver, a 14-year old boy and 16-year-old girl were taken into custody.

The driver and girl both suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital.