Woman in serious condition after road rage shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, at about 2:30 a.m. a woman was driving in the 19100 block of Strasburg Street, near Seven Mile road, when the driver of another vehicle was driving head-on toward her. Police said the woman honked her vehicle’s horn to avoid a collision and an occupant of the other vehicle fired multiple shots at her, striking her.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she is listed in temporary serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940.