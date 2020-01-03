Woman says wrong-way driver shot her in Detroit when she honked at them

DETROIT – A wrong-way driver in Detroit shot a woman early Wednesday after she honked at them.

Police said the woman was driving in the 9100 block of Strasburg Street, near Seven Mile Road, around 2:30 a.m. when a car starting driving toward her, going the wrong way.

“I just remember honking my horn, then I heard the window shatter,” the woman she said. “I remember feeling a sting and rushing home.”

The woman, who is a mother of four, was shot in the thigh. She was treated at a hospital.

Police are still trying to piece together what happened and find the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940.