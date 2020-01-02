Country-wide flavored vape ban rumored to be announced Friday

DETROIT – Most e-cigarette flavors will soon be a thing of the past. President Donald Trump said many cartridges could soon be pulled from the market.

In 2019, e-cigarettes soared in popularity among teenagers. The CDC reported more than 5 million high school and middle school students use the devices.

In an effort to combat teenage use, Congress raised the minimum age to buy products to 21.

“This action is too little to reverse the youth e-cigarette epidemic,” said Matthew Myers with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Health officials are working to uncover the rise in illnesses linked to vaping. They believe the outbreak is linked to vitamin E acetate -- an additive found in some vaping products containing THC.

New regulations will still impact companies that don’t produce THC products.