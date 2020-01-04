Macomb County officials trying to find source of petroleum that leaked into Clinton River

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Officials in Macomb County are trying to find where petroleum that leaked into the Clinton River came from.

A resident in Clinton Township noticed sheen moving down the river near Budd Park on Friday morning.

The material was traced back to the Schoenherr Relief Drain near 14 Mile and Schoenherr roads.

Officials believe it came from a fuel storage tank. They are now trying to determine where that tank was.

“Thanks to a concerned citizen, we were able to catch this flow of petroleum before the bulk of it made it to Lake St. Clair. We are all one big watershed and all the storm water in the metro area runs out to Lake St. Clair or other parts of the Great Lakes Basin. We all have to work together to prevent pollution from entering the lakes,” said Candice Miller, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner.

Pollution in Macomb County can be reported 24/7 by calling 877-679-4337.