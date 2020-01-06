Police suspect organized thieves are behind string of Target burglaries in Metro Detroit

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Thieves smashed through the front door of three Target stores in Metro Detroit overnight and stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics.

Police suspect an organized group of thieves are behind the break-ins at Target stores in Dearborn, Allen Park and Woodhaven. The group of men were covered from head to toe and broke into the stores with something heavy. Police hope surveillance images can help them identify the thieves.

Woodhaven was the first store hit at around 1 a.m. Monday. The thieves then went to the Allen Park and Dearborn stores. They took off in a gray SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango.

Police have reason to believe the men in this recent string of burglaries are the same ones responsible for breaking into a Brighton Target store just over a week ago in a similar style.

Workers spent hours Monday morning replacing the front doors of a Target store in Allen Park after the overnight smash-and-grab.

“I think it’s crazy, I mean, it’s Target. Don’t they have 24/7 surveillance?” said Sarah McCune in Allen Park. “You think you live in a small town and you’re safe, I guess you can’t ever assume that anymore.”