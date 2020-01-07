80-year-old woman dead after crash on Farmington Road in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. – An 80-year-old woman died Tuesday after a crash in Livonia.

Police said the woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old Westland resident while leaving the Pinebrooke Office Park.

All three people involved in the crash were taken to a hospital, where the woman later died.

Farmington Road between Norfolk Street and 8 Mile Road was closed for several hours after the crash.