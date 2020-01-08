DDOT bus crashes after woman pulls driver from seat

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman wanted in connection with the assault of a Detroit Department of Transportation driver.

According to authorities, at about 4:15 p.m. Dec. 29, a woman on a moving DDOT bus began throwing food at the driver. Police said she grabbed the bus driver, pulling her from her seat while the bus was in motion.

Video of the incident can be seen above.

The bus struck an electrical box and a street sign before coming to a stop near the intersection of Mack Avenue and Bewick Street.

The woman was restrained by a passenger, but she managed to exit the bus through a window and fled southbound on Bewick Street.

The woman is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 165 pound. She was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, a black hooded sweat-shirt and a green jacket. Police said she is known as Dee Dee.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540.