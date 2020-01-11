Woman wanted in connection with assault of Detroit Department Transportation driver turns herself in

DETROIT – Police said a 23-year-old woman wanted in connection with the assault of a Detroit Department Transportation driver turned herself in Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Police said at about 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 29 the woman allegedly began throwing food at the driver. Police said she grabbed the bus driver and pulled her from her seat while the bus was in motion.

READ: Detroit Department of Transportation bus drivers fear for safety after string of attacks

The bus struck an electrical box and a street sign before coming to a stop near the intersection of Mack Avenue and Bewick Street.

Video of the incident can be seen above.