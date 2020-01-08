Man becomes angry with Ann Arbor judge, flips table in court

ANN ABROR, Mich. – A man in court for theft cases became irate, got up from his wheelchair and flipped a table Monday in Ann Arbor.

Jeremy Schuh was before Judge David Swartz when he flipped the table. Schuh previously filed a motion for Swartz to step down, claiming bias. Swartz said no. He has also filed numerous lawsuits against judges and jailers while behind bars.

Schuh was representing himself in court after his attorney asked to get away from him due to a lack of communication.

“Mr. Schuh and I have basically have no communication,” attorney Walter White said.

When Schuh asked to represent himself, Swartz advised against doing so, but allowed it, making White a backup lawyer.

“I’m a better lawyer than you,” Schuh said.

Schuh, who is in a wheelchair after having several strokes, became angry at Swartz when he wasn’t allowed more time to go through pretrial motions before his trial. That’s when he rose from his chair and flipped the table.

He also threatened Swartz when leaving the courtroom. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is considering additional charges against Schuh because of the threat.