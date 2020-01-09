7-year-old boy wounded when shots fired into home on Lappin Street in Detroit
DETROIT – A 7-year-old boy suffered graze wounds when somone fired shots into a home early Thursday morning on Lappin Street in Detroit.
Detroit police said someone fired the gunshots from the across the street about 1:15 a.m. The boy was treated by emergency responders and his parents refused further medical treatment, police said.
Police said the shooter has not been identified. The only description offered is that he had deadlocks.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.