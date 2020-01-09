25ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

25ºF

Local News

7-year-old boy wounded when shots fired into home on Lappin Street in Detroit

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Lappin Street, Shooting, Crime, Detroit, Wayne County
Police have not identified the driver. The investigation is ongoing.
Police have not identified the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

DETROIT – A 7-year-old boy suffered graze wounds when somone fired shots into a home early Thursday morning on Lappin Street in Detroit.

Detroit police said someone fired the gunshots from the across the street about 1:15 a.m. The boy was treated by emergency responders and his parents refused further medical treatment, police said.

Police said the shooter has not been identified. The only description offered is that he had deadlocks.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: