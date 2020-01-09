Men break into Monroe County home, shoot resident during fight

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe County resident was shot early Wednesday when he got into a fight with two men who broke into his home, authorities said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 26-year-old woman called authorities at 4:40 a.m. to report the break-in and shooting in the 4600 block of Colf Road in Exeter Township.

The woman told authorities that her 24-year-old brother got into a scuffle with two men who broke into the house. One of the men shot the caller’s brother with a handgun before both men fled the scene.

A K-9 unit established a trail, but it ended several houses east of the home, authorities said.

The man who was shot is listed as stable at a hospital.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.