Trouble keeping your house dry? Tips and tricks on how to prepare for rain and snow

DETROIT – A significant amount of rain is headed toward Metro Detroit and, as homeowners know, water and your house can be a big problem.

Local 4′s Jamie Edmonds spoke with a home inspector to find out the best ways to keep rain and water where it should be: away from the house.

Jessica Lauten, with Technihouse Inspections in Bloomfield Hills, said it starts with the roof. Make

Another thing to keep in mind is your gutters. Lauten said there’s no style points and it doesn’t have to be pretty -- your gutters are your first line of defense to keep rainwater out.

But what happens if, despite your best efforts, water gets inside? In cases like this, a sump pump can be almost like an insurance policy.

“The only way you know if your sump pump isn’t working, is you have a basement full of water,” Lauten said.

The story and tips can be seen in the video above.