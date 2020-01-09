Video: Police seek man who used truck to break into Family Dollar on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who used a pickup truck to break into a business in December.

According to authorities, at about 3:45 a.m. Dec. 17, a man drove a red 2004 GMC Sierra through a wall of a Family Dollar store located in the 16400 block of Harper Avenue.

Surveillance video captured the collision and the man entering the store. Police said the man did not take anything and abandoned the vehicle at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540.