43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

43ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Christmas, Holidays
NOAA Precipitation map for Jan. 11, 2020.
NOAA Precipitation map for Jan. 11, 2020. (WDIV)

Significant winter storm hits Michigan this weekend: What to expect

A dangerous winter storm will hit Michigan this weekend, bringing potentially catastrophic levels of ice, along with flooding rains and snow, depending on where you live in the state. Regardless of where you live, the storm will begin Friday evening and last through Sunday morning. Here’s a look at what to expect around the state.

Time to prepare -- hope for the best, prepare for the worst:

More Local News Headlines

National and World News Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: