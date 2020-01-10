ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 10, 2020
Significant winter storm hits Michigan this weekend: What to expect
A dangerous winter storm will hit Michigan this weekend, bringing potentially catastrophic levels of ice, along with flooding rains and snow, depending on where you live in the state. Regardless of where you live, the storm will begin Friday evening and last through Sunday morning. Here’s a look at what to expect around the state.
Time to prepare -- hope for the best, prepare for the worst:
- Potentially ‘crippling’ ice storm could knock out power across Michigan
- Winter storm in Michigan: How to prepare for power outages
