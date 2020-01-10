Stabbing survivor describes attack at bus stop on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A morning trip to a White Castle at the intersection of Joy and Greenfield on Detroit’s west side for coffee ended with a man being stabbed.

The Detroit man didn’t want to be identified for his own safety.

“I came down to the bus stop and there was a man there with a knife,” he said.

He received injuries to his face. He has a swollen eye and a cut to the back of his head.

The attack happened Monday around 8:30 a.m. at the bus stop at the intersection of Joy and Greenfield roads.

“He just came and attacked me and then he held back when I ran into the street. Then he changed his mind and came in the street and stabbed me in the head, slashed me in the head about 5 times. I thought I was going to die from all of the blood,” he said.

Police blocked off the intersection where the victim said he ran for his life. Many people believed an argument happened between the two.

“I never said a word to him. I never saw him in my whole life,” the man said.

He doesn’t understand why the man attacked him. He said he tried to run away from the man, straight into traffic to hide.

“I thought it would be safe for me, that the cars would prevent him from coming at me but he, he just stabbed me, right in the middle of the street,” he said.

He’s looking at the bigger picture.

“It made me into a different person. I’m just saying that God gave me a chance, a second chance,” he said.