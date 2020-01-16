Officials: Driver flees Ferndale police during traffic stop, crashes into tree, fights officers before arrest

FERNDALE, Mich. – A man stopped for speeding in Ferndale earlier this month fled police and fought officers before his arrest, police said.

Brently Bohanen, 28, of Detroit is facing charges in connection with the Jan. 7 incident. Police said Bohanen was stopped because he was driving about 60 mph on 8 Mile Road, west of Woodward Avenue.

An officer said Bohanen had bloodshot eyes and he could smell intoxicants. Police said when Bohanen was asked to perform a field sobriety test, he rolled up his window, put his seat belt on and drove away, leaving his license with the officers.

Below is body cam footage from the traffic stop:

An officer chased Bohanen has he drove about 60 mph through neighborhoods. The officer eventually slowed down and followed from a distance due to safety reasons, police said.

A couple minutes later, Bohanen crashed into a tree near LeRoy Street and Pinecrest Drive. He got out of the vehicle, hopped a fence, and ran away, police said.

Officers chased Bohanen. When an officer saw him in the backyard of a home in the 1200 block of LeRoy Street, Bohanen allegedly got into a fight with officers, punching them as he tried to get away.

One officer broke their arm and another officer suffered minor cuts on their hand during the foot pursuit.

Bohanen was taken to a hospital because he hit is head on the windshield when he crashed and he had cuts from the foot chase. A blood sample was taken, and police are still waiting for the results.

Bohanen was charged with resisting and obstructing police, third-degree fleeing and eluding, and driving on a suspended license.

His bond was set at $25,000 bond. He is due in court for a preliminary exam on Jan. 27.

Below is dashcam footage from the chase: