Pregnant woman, unborn child both alive after shooting at Clinton Township apartment

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A pregnant woman and her unborn child survived after the expecting mother was shot in the abdomen.

The woman is hospitalized and the shooter is not in custody. The shooting happened early Thursday morning at the Eastwood Village Apartments on Harper Avenue in Clinton Township.

Police said the mother was heading to work and as she was getting into her car someone shot her.

“I heard a big boom, one giant loud boom and I thought it was the garbage truck so I was like,' Why is the garbage truck out?'” neighbor Cynda Curley said. “I speak to her frequently ... She’s always waiting for an Uber and she’s a really nice lady.”

Police blocked off the parking lot where the shooting happened. They used metal detectors to try and find shell casings and sent a drone into the air to see what they could find from above.

“It’s just shocking, it gave me goosebumps when I found out it was her,” Curley said.

A witness told police the shooter might have been driving a black SUV before fleeing the scene.

“It’s scary but things like this happen everywhere,” Curley said.

The pregnant woman was taken to a hospital.

Police are still investigating.