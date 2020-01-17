Parent accidentally shoots self in parking lot of Howell elementary school

HOWELL, Mich. – A parent accidentally shot himself in the parking lot of a Howell elementary school Friday.

Authorities said the parent, who is a concealed pistol license holder, was injured when his gun discharged in the parking lot of Three Fires Elementary. It is unknown if he was inside or outside of his vehicle at the time.

Students were put under a shelter in place while the incident was handled. They have since been released from school.

The injured parent is being taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.