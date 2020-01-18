View list of school closings and delays in Metro Detroit caused by winter storm
Between 5 to 10 inches of snow possible by late Saturday morning
MICHIGAN – Several schools will be closed due to the weekend winter storm that is expected to bring between 5 to 10 inches of snow to some communities.
You can view a list of school closures here.
- Follow live weather updates with radar above.
- View the latest weather alerts here.
- Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit for Jan. 17-19 -- view list here
- Track the Michigan Weather Radar here.
- Get the Local4Casters app for alerts and to track the storm with radar.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.