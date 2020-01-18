32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

32ºF

Local News

View list of school closings and delays in Metro Detroit caused by winter storm

Between 5 to 10 inches of snow possible by late Saturday morning

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: School Closings, Metro Detroit, Weather, Winter Storm, Winter Storm Warning
photo

MICHIGAN – Several schools will be closed due to the weekend winter storm that is expected to bring between 5 to 10 inches of snow to some communities.

You can view a list of school closures here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: