Detroit police search for shooter after 2 men found dead on city’s east side

DETROIT – Detroit police are on the hunt for the person responsible for killing two people Monday in a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officials received a call about a car that hit a fence just after 2 a.m. Monday in the area of Barlow and Eastwood streets. Once they arrived, police found two men dead -- one inside a car and one outside the car.

Both had suffered apparent gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Police blocked off surrounding streets for hours. Residents in the area started to come out of their homes, realizing something was wrong. That included minister Raymond Harris, who said he saw a woman grieving, distraught over the loss of her best friend.

“It was sad,” Harris said. “First thing that comes to my mind was this: ‘Were they saved? Were they Christians? Did they know the Lord? That’s all I could think about.”

There are still many unanswered questions. Police don’t know if the men were shooting at each other or if they drove to the location after being shot.

