Family, friends mourn death of 2 men shot on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Family members and friends are mourning the death of two men who were found fatally shot on Detroit’s east side.

Police said the call came out as a car that crashed into a fence, but when officers arrived, they found a double homicide scene.

Two men were dead from gunshot wounds. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday in the area of Barlow and Eastwood streets.

There are still tire marks from where a black Impala crashed into the fence, prompting neighbors to call police. On Monday night, family members and friends mourned the loss of both men.

“It’s messing me up right now because I know he isn’t that type of guy for someone to just kill him like that,” Darius Sledge said.

Sledge said it doesn’t make any sense for someone to shoot one of his best friends in cold blood.

“He was such a great guy,” Sledge said.

The same question goes for the other person found dead at the scene. Police said the two victims were related.

“That was his cousin,” Sledge said. “He was a good cat, too. Laid back.”

Officers are still looking into what led to the shooting.

Minister Raymond Harris lives near the scene and was home when officers blocked off Eastwood Street for several hours.

“We didn’t know what was going on, actually, until we saw the crime scene tape getting pulled from my fence across the street, and that’s when we noticed it was something going on,” Harris said.

While outside, Harris noticed a woman crying.

“When I saw the young lady, I was touched,” Harris said. “I just felt led to pray for her, and that’s it -- pray for her that God is in control.”

In the meantime, the victims’ loved ones will continue to search for clues about the case.

“It’s just sad, man, and we need some answers about what’s going on,” Sledge said. “If anybody knows anything, let us know.”

