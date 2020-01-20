Man charged after retired Detroit police officer’s car stolen outside of gas station

DETROIT – A man is facing charges after a retired Detroit police officer’s car was stolen outside a gas station last week.

Police said the officer’s gun and badge were still inside the car when Michael Toussaint allegedly stole it from the 7300 block of Kercheval Avenue on Wednesday.

The vehicle was found in the 2900 block of Sheridan Street early Thursday thanks to a tip. The gun and badge were also recovered, and Toussaint was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Toussaint is charged with stolen property - receiving and concealing, motor vehicle; stolen property - receive and conceal, $1,000-$20,000; firearms - possession by a felon; and firearms - receiving and concealing.

He was given a $3,000 personal bond.