Thousands line up as ’America’s Got Talent’ holds auditions in Novi

Show helped make Detroit Youth Choir a national sensation

Paula Tutman, Reporter

NOVI, Mich. – Thousands of people lined up, ready to shine for the producers of “America’s Got Talent” as auditions were held in Novi.

The show turned the Detroit Youth Choir into a national sensation last season and the producers are back in Michigan looking for the next big thing.

Local 4′s Paula Tutman was in Novi on Tuesday talking with many aspiring stars.

