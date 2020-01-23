'Armed and dangerous’ man linked to Dearborn shooting faces 14 felony charges upon arrest

DEARBORN, Mich. – The “armed and dangerous” man linked to a Dearborn shooting faces 14 felony charges upon his arrest, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 24000 block of Boston Street, officials said.

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

“Safety is our top priority, and accordingly, it is my hope and request that family and friends will encourage this subject to turn himself in,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

Jimmy L. Mitchell, 25, has been identified as a person of interest in connection with the shooting, authorities said. He is known to frequent Detroit, Hamtramck and Dearborn Heights, officials said.

Mitchell is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, according to authorities.

An arrest warrant has been issued.

“This man is to be considered armed and dangerous,” Haddad said.

On Sunday, prosecutors approved a 14-count felony complaint against Mitchell. He is charged with first-degree home invasion, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and five felony firearm violations.

Anyone who has information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.