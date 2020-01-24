36ºF

Local News

ATF seizes grenade launcher from Flint home, man charged

Donald Benjamin Smith Jr. faces two charges

Susana Hernandez

Donald Benjamin Smith Jr. was charged by police for felony possession of a firearm and possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense after ATF discover multiple weapons, including a grenade launcher, in his home, police said.
FLINT, Mich. – Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials found a 44-millimeter grenade launcher with a spent 44-millimeter casing in a Flint home after they entered the home this week with a search warrant, police said.

Donald Benjamin Smith Jr. faces a felony possession of a firearm and possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to police. Police said they found several weapons after executing a search warrant at 2918 Nathan Avenue. Police believe this to be Smith’s home.

Officials also found:

  • A .223-caliber pistol loaded with a chamber round with a magazine containing 57 .223 caliber rounds.
  • A .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine containing 11 rounds
  • A plastic bag containing three individually packaged substance. The substances are unknown.

