ATF seizes grenade launcher from Flint home, man charged

FLINT, Mich. – Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials found a 44-millimeter grenade launcher with a spent 44-millimeter casing in a Flint home after they entered the home this week with a search warrant, police said.

Donald Benjamin Smith Jr. faces a felony possession of a firearm and possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to police. Police said they found several weapons after executing a search warrant at 2918 Nathan Avenue. Police believe this to be Smith’s home.

Officials also found: