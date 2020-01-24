ATF seizes grenade launcher from Flint home, man charged
Donald Benjamin Smith Jr. faces two charges
FLINT, Mich. – Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials found a 44-millimeter grenade launcher with a spent 44-millimeter casing in a Flint home after they entered the home this week with a search warrant, police said.
Donald Benjamin Smith Jr. faces a felony possession of a firearm and possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to police. Police said they found several weapons after executing a search warrant at 2918 Nathan Avenue. Police believe this to be Smith’s home.
Officials also found:
- A .223-caliber pistol loaded with a chamber round with a magazine containing 57 .223 caliber rounds.
- A .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine containing 11 rounds
- A plastic bag containing three individually packaged substance. The substances are unknown.
