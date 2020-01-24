Police: Bounty hunters shoot man outside Detroit Family Dollar store

DETROIT – There was chaos outside of a Detroit Family Dollar store as two bounty hunters tried to capture a 29-year-old parole violator on Friday.

One of the bounty hunters fired a shot outside of the store, which is located on Schoolcraft, near the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

The two bounty hunters pinned the parole violator’s SUV in after following him. Police said the 29-year-old thought he was being robbed and tried to back out. That’s when a bounty hunter fired a shot, shattering the back window and shooting the man.

The bounty hunter’s attorney is calling the shooting justified.

“His life flashed before his eyes, he responded as anyone would respond,” attorney James Galen said.

The parole violator wasn’t the only person in the SUV. His 4-year-old child was in the back in a safety seat and there was a 25-year-old woman in the passenger seat.

Both bounty hunters were handcuffed and taken to the Detroit Detention Center.