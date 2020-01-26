2 killed in Sunday morning Troy crash

TROY, Mich. – Troy Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on southbound I-75 north of 14 Mile Road south of E. Maple Road Sunday morning.

At 4:17 a.m. Troy police were notified by Madison Heights police that a vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75 north of Twelve Mile Road.

Troy officers responded to the area where a serious crash involving the wrong way driver and a second vehicle that had been southbound on I-75 took place.

The at fault driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu died at the scene of the crash. The driver of a 2019 Dodge Challenger was transported to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital where he died.

Southbound I-75 was closed for more than five hours to complete the investigation.

Troy police say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. Autopsy results are pending and the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Troy police at 248.524.3477.