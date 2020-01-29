Suspected coronavirus at Ohio’s Miami University postpones basketball games against Central, Western Michigan
Students at Miami University suspected of having virus
Basketball games for Central Michigan University and Western Michigan University have been postponed due to their opponent’s coronavirus suspicion.
Two students from Ohio’s Miami University recently came back from China and have been quarantined.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to test the two to see if they have the virus.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.