Prosecutor says Northville teacher accused of sexually assaulting girl could face federal charges

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – There are new charges for the Northville teacher charged with sexually assaulting a student over two years, beginning when she was in seventh grade.

Jason Dean is being held on $500,000 bond in the case. He now faces a total of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct -- three in Springfield Township and two in Waterford Township.

Dean appeared in court Thursday.

“As you can see, this is really shocking to me,” a neighbor said.

The news quickly ripped through the neighborhood Dean lives in with his wife and two kids. The neighbor didn’t want to be identified, but said she really can’t believe it.

“I have a daughter who is 10 years old, and she used to go to their place for long periods of time,” the neighbor said.

Local 4 stopped by Dean’s house, but no one answered the door. We did see a postal delivery notice from Dean’s current employer, Northville High School, taped on the window. It was addressed to Jason Dean.

Police said all of this allegedly started back in 2010 at Cedar Crest Academy in Clarkston. Dean was 26 years old at the time and the female student was just 13.

“The defendant fostered a relationship with the victim at the school because he was her teacher, as well as her soccer and basketball coach,” said Prosecutor Justin Davis.

But it didn’t stop there.

Police said Dean allegedly sexually assaulted the little girl in 2010 at the victim’s parents’ house and multiple times inside the classroom at Cedar Crest Academy and the Quality Inn in Waterford Township. Police also said Dean allegedly sexually assaulted her more than 30 times at the Rivers Edge Apartments in Waterford Township.

Police said the final allegation was on airplane during an eighth grade class trip.

Dean’s attorney, Steven L. Schwartz said he believes his client is not guilty.

Dean is currently on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of both the school’s and police investigation.

Chief Prosecutor Paul Walton said there could also be federal charges because one of the sexual allegations happened on an airplane.

Police believe there could be more victims.