‘There could be more victims’: Northville teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – A Northville teacher is accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with a girl in seventh grade for two years.

Jason Dean, 36, was in court Wednesday, charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, but the allegations go well beyond that.

Those charges claim Dean had sex dozens of times 10 years ago with a girl while she was in seventh and eight grade. The locations include a plane and a secret apartment.

“In this case you’re charged with three separate counts of criminal sexual conduct, first degree. And each count if convicted, you could face a maximum penalty of up to life in prison,” the judge said.

The case dates back 10 years ago. Dean was 26 years old at the time and a teacher at Cedar Crest Academy. Police said it was in 2010 when he started performing sex acts on his seventh grade female student inside his classroom.

Police said the relationship first started online using AOL Messenger and lasted about two years.

“The defendant and victim had sexual intercourse in defendant’s classroom at the Cedar Crest Academy 3-5 times, which included oral sex at the school between the defendant and the victim,” said a prosecuting attorney.

Police said Dean didn’t stop there. Dean also engaged in sex acts with the girl at her parents’ home, a hotel in Waterford Township, a separate apartment that he hid from his wife and kids, and on an airplane, officials said.

“As it relates to the Waterford case, which I believe are relevant to the court’s bond, the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse from March to June 2010 on one occasion at the Quality Inn Hotel in Waterford Township, as well July to November 2010, the defendant rented an apartment at the Rivers Edge Apartment in Waterford. According to the victim they had sexual intercourse at least 30 times at that apartment," said a prosecuting attorney.

“Finally, the victim engaged in sexual activity with defendant on an airplane on a return flight from Orlando, during the eighth grade class trip,” said an attorney.

Local Four reached out to Cedar Crest Academy, which sent this statement:

"Dear Cedar Crest Academy Families,

"It is with heavy hearts that we communicate this information to you. A former Cedar Crest Academy teacher was arrested in anticipation of potential criminal charges. This teacher has not been employed by Cedar Crest Academy or present on our campus since August 2010. Cedar Crest Academy had no knowledge of this situation until January 28, 2020.

"We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and following their directives for information we may release.

"Our primary concern is for the safety, health, and well‐being of our students, staff, families, and community. We believe there is no threat of safety to our current students and families. Student safety is our first concern. We will work in cooperation with authorities.

"Thank you for your understanding as we work collectively with you, law enforcement, and the greater educational community.

“Police believe there could be more victims. Police are asking anyone to come forward.”