27ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

27ºF

Local News

Man opens door of car, shoots driver on Detroit’s west side

Police seek shooter

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Crime, Shooting, Wayne County, Local, Detroit's West Side, Linwood, Detroit Police, DPD, Crime Stoppers
photo

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for the shooter after a man was shot Friday night on Detroit’s west side.

A 38-year-old man told police he was driving in the area of Linwood and Hazelwood streets at about 7:25 p.m. when a man ran up to his car, opened the driver’s side door and shot him.

The victim drove to a different area, where he was then transported to a hospital. He is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police said the shooter is described as a black man with braids. He was wearing a black jacket and should be considered armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: