Man opens door of car, shoots driver on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for the shooter after a man was shot Friday night on Detroit’s west side.

A 38-year-old man told police he was driving in the area of Linwood and Hazelwood streets at about 7:25 p.m. when a man ran up to his car, opened the driver’s side door and shot him.

The victim drove to a different area, where he was then transported to a hospital. He is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police said the shooter is described as a black man with braids. He was wearing a black jacket and should be considered armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.