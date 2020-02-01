St. Clair County woman sentenced to jail after 83 dogs seized from home

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A St. Clair County woman has been sentenced after 83 dogs were seized from a home last November.

Irene Burns pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of abandoning or cruelty of 4-10 animals. She was sentenced Friday to a year in jail and two years probation. Burns is not allowed to own or keep pets.

On Nov. 5 the dogs, who had medical issues, were seized from her home in St. Clair Township. Police said the dogs were found in cramped wire cages that were stacked on top of each other.