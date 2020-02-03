Coronavirus travel interruption has far-reaching impact on Metro Detroit

DETROIT – There haven’t been any confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan, and airline officials plan to keep it that way. Numerous airlines have shut down direct flights between China and Detroit.

Metro Detroit is a major hub for Asian travel because it’s a manufacturing hub and that means the interruption in travel hits Metro Detroit in far-reaching ways. The United States joined 32 other nations, including Canada, who have suspended flights to and from China -- or severely restricted them.

Delta, American and United airlines have all suspended flights. U.S. citizens who are being evacuated from China only have 11 points of entry into the United States and Detroit is one of them. Any travelers who’ve been to China in the last 14 days are being screened for potential quarantine.

