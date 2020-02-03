Man breaks into vending machine at I-275 rest area in Monroe County, police say

ASH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man waited for the entire I-275 rest stop in Monroe County to empty out before breaking into the vending machine and stealing all the money inside, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 26 to the rest stop in Ash Township. They found the vending machine had been broken into and damaged. All the money had been cleaned out of the machine, according to authorities.

Police said the man sat at the rest stop and waited for it to be unoccupied before breaking into the machine.

Officials are searching for a middle-aged white man. He was wearing khaki pants, a blue jacket and glasses, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the case is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.