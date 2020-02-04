Man arrested after 21 dogs, drugs, dog fighting equipment found at Detroit home, police say

DETROIT – Officials rescued 21 dogs and found drugs and dog fighting equipment inside a home on Detroit’s west side, leading to the arrest of a man involved, according to authorities.

Officials with the Michigan Humane Society, Detroit police officers and federal agents busted the ring around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Abington Avenue near the Southfield Freeway, police said.

“I have a rental house across the street,” neighbor John Evans said. “I’ve never heard any loud barking or anything going on out of the ordinary.”

“You just never know who you’re neighbors are, pretty much," neighbor Terrell Gardner said. "That’s all I can say.”

Neighbors watched for hours Tuesday as dog after dog came out of the home.

"We’re seizing 21 dogs -- all associated with dog fighting -- dog fighting paraphernalia, which is anything to include up to slat mills, treadmills, break sticks, drugs -- anything associated with conditioning dogs to fight, "said Andy Seltz, of the Michigan Humane Society.

The man behind the operation is in custody and facing felony charges, according to authorities.

All 21 dogs were alive, but most are in need of medical care, officials said.

Seltz said dog fighting rings are more prevalent than many people think.

“It happens more often than not,” Seltz said. “You take a look around at a neighborhood like this -- very populated, houses in all directions -- and we have illicit activities going on.”

Officials from the Michigan Humane Society had to bring in extra vans to transport all the dogs.

“If you’re fighting dogs, nine times out of 10 dogs are going to get hurt, so you don’t want that,” Gardner said.

Much of the investigation stems from tips from neighbors in the area, officials said. Officials said they would rather investigate and find nothing than get to a scene too late.

“These are animals,” Seltz said. “They have feelings. They can feel pain. Dog fighting is a disgusting activity in which dogs suffer tremendously, and it’s provoked by humans.”

“Let’s get rid of this stuff,” Evans said. “Let’s make our neighborhood safe for kids and people and normal citizens, to be able to enjoy the benefits of a nice neighborhood.”

Investigators said one dog fighting ring is usually tied to another, so with Tuesday’s bust, they’re hoping to break up even more.