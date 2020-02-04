‘The DIA is an education leader’: Officials endorse Detroit Institute of Arts millage renewal

DETROIT – A 0.2 mil renewal request from the Detroit Institute of Arts will be on the March 2020 ballot for people who live in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Officials from those counties have announced their support for the millage renewal. Oakland County Executive David Coulter, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel have endorsed the renewal.

The renewal rate of 0.2 mills will cost $15 a year for a home valued at $150,000.

“The DIA is a one-of-a-kind cultural institution providing unique access to culture and history to residents in Oakland County,” Coulter said. “They have done an excellent job bringing artwork to Oakland County and facilitating more visits to the museum. I encourage you to vote yes for the DIA millage renewal to ensure students, families and seniors can continue to enjoy a world-class museum.”

“The DIA is an education leader, providing free field trips and transportation to students across the city, which gives Detroit children access to rich and rewarding experiences that can’t be found elsewhere,” Duggan said. “Renewing the DIA millage is absolutely critical to ensuring children in our community continue to have access to this cultural gem, which is why I support the DIA and the millage renewal 100 percent.”

“Great regions invest in the quality of the life of their residents,” Evans said. “Thanks to this millage, the DIA provides Wayne County residents — including students and seniors — with free admission as well as free bus transportation for school groups. These programs ensure this world-renowned cultural asset will remain accessible and welcoming to all of our residents. To me, that’s money well spent.”

Millage-support programs for residents of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties include: