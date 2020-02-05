Armed man ties up manager while robbing Monroe County Applebee’s

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An armed man tied up the manager of a Frenchtown Township Applebee’s restaurant while he stole money from the safe Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and a ski mask when he confronted the manager as the manager was opening the business at 2100 N. Telegraph Road at about 8 a.m.

The man ordered the manager to open the safe then tied up the manager and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe. He then fled in an unknown direction.

The manager was not injured, officials said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Deputy Brian Sroka at 734-240-7717.